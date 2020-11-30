Mali - ICC Fund to Compensate Timbuktu Victims

Four years after terrorists leader Ahmad Al Faqui Mahdi was given nine years imprisonment for destroying the Timbuktu Mausoleums, a delegation of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Trust Fund for war victims has travelled to Bamako. Their mission is to begin compensating victims of the 2012 terrorists' destruction of the Timbuktu Mausoleums. The compensation exercise is expected to involve both individual and collective beneficiaries. Though for now it is difficult to give an exact number of those to benefit, Malian government puts the number at about a thousand identified victims with over FCFA 1.8 billion to be disburse from January 2021.