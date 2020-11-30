Malawi: Mwenifumbo Concedes Defeat, Withdraws Poll Case - Utm's Kabwila Says 'Not Wasting Time in Battles, Focus 2025'

30 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Judith Moyo

UTM Party candidate in the Karonga Central Constituency by-elections Frank Tumpale Mwenifumbo has conceded defeat and withdrawn a case against the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) which declared Malawi Congress Party (MCP) candidate Leonard Mwalwanda the winner.

Mwenifumbo complained that the by-election was marred with several irregularities and claimed that Mwalwanda was not a registered voter in the May 21, 2019 Tripartite Election, which is one of the conditions that allows one to stand as an MP.

Mwalwanda, who did not vote in the November 10, 2020 by-election because he did not register in Karonga Central in the 2019 election, was declared winner of the by-election after amassing 6 763 votes against Mwenifumbo's 6 021 votes.

But speaking at a rally in Karonga on Saturday in the constituency, Mwenifumbo said he has withdrawn his challenge on the poll case and wants to move on.

"For the sake of peace, I will not pursue the poll case and let Mwalwanda serve as MP. My eyes will still remain on the battle and political struggle continues," he said.

UTM executive member Jessie Kabwila said: " We need to win the war rather than waste time in battles."

On November 10, MEC conducted by-elections in Karonga Central and Lilongwe North West constituencies and Makhuwira South Ward in Chikwawa. Lilongwe North West fell vacant after its legislator Lazarus Chakwera resigned in May this year in compliance with the law to be eligible for the presidential contest. The vacancy in Karonga Central, on the other hand, followed the death of its legislator Cornelius Mwalwanda.

