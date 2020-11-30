Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Orders Removal of Illegal Structures in Fagba

The Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences (LSESO) has ordered the owners and occupiers of illegal structures and shanties in Fagba, Abbatior and New Oko-Oba to remove them immediately.

The order followed the inspection of the area by the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to access the level of destruction that happened in the locations due to the aftermath of the EndSARS demonstration.

The task force, in a statement titled "#FAGBA: LASG Serves 7 Days Removal Order to Owners of Illegal Structures/Shanties around Fagba, Abbatoir, New Oko Oba," gave the owners a seven-day ultimatum to vacate the affected areas.

According to the Chairman of the LSESO, Mr. Olayinka Egbeyemi, "over 2500 illegal structures/shanties including 'containerised' shops were served removal order around the area.

"These illegal shanties were occupied by miscreants and hoodlums who burnt and destroyed both public and private properties along that axis during the last protest.

"It was an eye-sore with miscreants and hoodlums freely smoking Indian hemp, including underage boys around the area."

Egbeyemi said the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, has "directed that immediately after the expiration of the seven-day removal order, any miscreants or hoodlums arrested will be charged to court for prosecution."

The chairman maintained that the agency would not relent in securing a safe environment for citizens within the state.