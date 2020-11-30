Malawi: Police Gun 'Hired' to Thugs - Cop On the Run

30 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango

Malawi Police Service firearm, K2C, 16IPN from Ipyana Police Mobile Service camp in Karonga has been found in the hands of three suspected thugs in the district, Nyasa Times has learnt.

According to the district police report, the riffle was under Sergeant Raphael Silvester who was assigned for other duties from 5pm to 6am with 20 rounds of live ammunitions.

However, in course of the duties patrolling the township, police were tipped that three unknown people were seen moving around acting suspiciously while carrying a bag.

During the time, the three were insisting to hire motorcycle.

Acting on the information, the law enforcers rushed to the scene and upon searching the three, police found the firearm and managed to arrest two of the suspects as one of them bolted.

The two arrested are a 33-year-old Patrick Gondwe, of Gwebe village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga Donald Simbeye 27 years of Liwelo village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

"The bag was searched, and the above type of rifle was found without a magazine. Follow up was made and it was discovered that the recovered rifle was from Ipyana PMS Camp and was issued to no B6109 SGT Raphael Silvester of the said police formation who was assigned for quarter guard duties from 17:00hrs to 06:00hrs," reads the report prepared by Inspector Winnie Mbewe

"Meanwhile investigations are in progress to arrest the other suspect and recover the magazine," it added.

Karonga is a border towns neighbouring with Tanzania and has in the recent past witnessed a spate of armed robberies, including the murder of two Chinese on November 9, 2020.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.