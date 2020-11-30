Malawi: Police Gun 'Hired' to Thugs - Cop On the Run

Malawi Police Service firearm, K2C, 16IPN from Ipyana Police Mobile Service camp in Karonga has been found in the hands of three suspected thugs in the district, Nyasa Times has learnt.

According to the district police report, the riffle was under Sergeant Raphael Silvester who was assigned for other duties from 5pm to 6am with 20 rounds of live ammunitions.

However, in course of the duties patrolling the township, police were tipped that three unknown people were seen moving around acting suspiciously while carrying a bag.

During the time, the three were insisting to hire motorcycle.

Acting on the information, the law enforcers rushed to the scene and upon searching the three, police found the firearm and managed to arrest two of the suspects as one of them bolted.

The two arrested are a 33-year-old Patrick Gondwe, of Gwebe village in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in Karonga Donald Simbeye 27 years of Liwelo village, Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa.

"The bag was searched, and the above type of rifle was found without a magazine. Follow up was made and it was discovered that the recovered rifle was from Ipyana PMS Camp and was issued to no B6109 SGT Raphael Silvester of the said police formation who was assigned for quarter guard duties from 17:00hrs to 06:00hrs," reads the report prepared by Inspector Winnie Mbewe

"Meanwhile investigations are in progress to arrest the other suspect and recover the magazine," it added.

Karonga is a border towns neighbouring with Tanzania and has in the recent past witnessed a spate of armed robberies, including the murder of two Chinese on November 9, 2020.