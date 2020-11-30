Malawi: Winless Malawi U-17 Finish Last At Cosafa

Malawi Under-17 coach De Klerk Msakakuona has conceded that it was tough for his charges at the Cosafa Under-17 Youth Championship as the Junior Flames finished last without tasting a win in the four-team contest.

The Junior Flames only managed two-all draw against hosts South Africa's Amajimbo before they were humiliated by Zambia 6-2 and Angola 7-1 in round-robin fixtures.

With a chance to win bronze medal in third/fourth place match on Sunday at Gelvandale Stadium, the Junior Flames lost again to Angola 2-1 in a game the led with Andrew Lameck goal.

Msakakuona said despite losing all games, his charges have "gained international exposure."

Malawi striker Chifundo Mphasi finished as top scorer with three goals.