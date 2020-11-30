Malawi: Winless Malawi U-17 Finish Last At Cosafa

30 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Under-17 coach De Klerk Msakakuona has conceded that it was tough for his charges at the Cosafa Under-17 Youth Championship as the Junior Flames finished last without tasting a win in the four-team contest.

The Junior Flames only managed two-all draw against hosts South Africa's Amajimbo before they were humiliated by Zambia 6-2 and Angola 7-1 in round-robin fixtures.

With a chance to win bronze medal in third/fourth place match on Sunday at Gelvandale Stadium, the Junior Flames lost again to Angola 2-1 in a game the led with Andrew Lameck goal.

Msakakuona said despite losing all games, his charges have "gained international exposure."

Malawi striker Chifundo Mphasi finished as top scorer with three goals.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

