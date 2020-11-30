Nigeria: Police Warns Against Illegal Use of Siren, Tinted Glass in Ebonyi

30 November 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Police Command in Ebonyi has warned motorists against the abuse and illegal use of sirens and vehicles with tinted glass in the state.

The command also warned against covering of vehicles number plates by unauthorised persons.

Mr Philip Maku, Ebonyi Police Commissioner, in a statement by DSP Loveth Obianuju, the command's Public Relations Officer (PPRO), on Monday said the ban on indiscriminate use of these items was still in force.

"Consequently, the commissioner of police has therefore warned that all those who float any or all of these illegal acts should desist forthwith, to avoid embarrassment.

"The police operatives have been given the onerous responsibility of restoring sanity in the state by arresting and persecuting offenders accordingly.

"Similarly, the commissioner of police wishes to also remind motorcycle operators in the state that the law banning its operation beyond 7pm is still in force.

"Anyone caught violating the order, such motorcycle will be impounded and the state government approved fine will be paid," he said. (NAN)

