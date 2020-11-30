Southern Africa: Malawi Queens Lose All Test Matches to South Africa

30 November 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Queens wrapped their three-test series in South Africa on Sunday after they registered no win.

The Queens lost in the first match 65-25 on Thursday and 62-29 in the second on Friday before falling 69-28 in the final match.

Team missed the services of Australian-based shooter Mwai Kumwenda and England -based shooter Joyce Mvula. Also missing in the squad was England-based defender Laurene Ngwira.

But coach Peace Chawinga -Kalua said the Queens "fitness levels were very low."

Kalua said Queen need to be having sessions every four months " to keep the girls in shape as part of the preparations for 2024 World Cup."

Analysts say the Queens need a complete overhaul and starts rebuilding from the technical side to the players themselves.

Netball is the most followed sport in the country besides football and Queens are ranked sixth in the world and second in Africa.

