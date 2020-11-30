Nigeria: Wase Condemns Killing of Borno Farmers

30 November 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Abuja — The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, Wase described the killing as painful and highly regrettable, especially at this period when the country is striving hard to feed itself.

While calling on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in protecting all Nigerian citizens, he also prayed to Allah to grant their families the fortitude to bear their untimely deaths.

According to him, "I commiserate with the government and people of Borno State over the unfortunate attack on innocent farmers who have heed the call of the federal government for self-sufficiency in rice farming. My deepest condolences are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act.

"These senseless killings are painful, condemnable and unpardonable. I pray that the Almighty Allah will accept the souls of all those who lost their lives in these unfortunate incidents."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.