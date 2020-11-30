Nigeria: Wase Condemns Killing of Borno Farmers

Abuja — The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase, has condemned the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari village of Borno State by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Umar Puma, Wase described the killing as painful and highly regrettable, especially at this period when the country is striving hard to feed itself.

While calling on the security agencies to redouble their efforts in protecting all Nigerian citizens, he also prayed to Allah to grant their families the fortitude to bear their untimely deaths.

According to him, "I commiserate with the government and people of Borno State over the unfortunate attack on innocent farmers who have heed the call of the federal government for self-sufficiency in rice farming. My deepest condolences are with the families who lost their loved ones in this callous act.

"These senseless killings are painful, condemnable and unpardonable. I pray that the Almighty Allah will accept the souls of all those who lost their lives in these unfortunate incidents."