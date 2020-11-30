Africa: Namibia Perturbed By Warring in Ethiopia, Mozambique

International relations and cooperation minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah said that Namibia is deeply concerned about the conflicts in both Ethiopia and Mozambique.

She said the country is concerned about the fighting that went on for nearly two weeks and has destabilized Ethiopia, with reports of several deaths, and displacement.

Namibia is further perturbed by the Cabo Delgado Civil War, that is pitting Mozambican military against militants attempting to establish an Islamic state in the SADC state.

Nandi-Ndaitwah expressed the government position on Friday during the diplomatic corps' bi-annual briefing, aimed at informing foreign diplomats in Namibia about the country's position on different global issues.

"The recent outbreak of conflict in Ethiopia, and the terrorist attacks in Mozambique are a real source of concern for stability on the continent that requires collective action to maintain peace and order. We are encouraged that regional institutions are seized with these developments," said the minister, who is also Namibia's deputy prime minister.

She said Africa has set herself to 'Silence the Guns in 2020', which unfortunately cannot be realised this year. However, the minister said this remains a priority for Africa. Nandi-Ndaitwah told diplomats that Namibia is ready and eager to welcome international guests amid Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the country offers a safe and unique tourist experience.

Having established safe travel protocols and operating procedures, she said Namibia, being one of the most sparsely populated countries on the globe, is a perfect escape into isolated, wide-open spaces and endless horizons.

"I am confident, as global travel resumes, Namibia can become one of the most desirable travel destinations, due to the nature of the tourism product, which focuses on low impact, low volume, high value and exclusive experiences, allowing travellers to engulf themselves in the natural surroundings, in close proximity to nature and wildlife," she said while assuring tourists that they will not find themselves in crowded places.

"Disease experts say the greatest risk is not travelling as such, but how carefully people act both at home and abroad," she added.

The government continues to put all the possible measures in place for people to be safe when being in our beautiful land of the brave, that we call Namibia, said the minister.