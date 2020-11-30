Namibia: Surges in Crocodile Attacks in Kavango

Rundu — A seven-year-old minor was allegedly killed by a crocodile at Bagani village in Mukwe constituency in the Kavango East region, where many still depend on the river as a water source due to lack of clean piped water.

The police in the region reported the girl went to fetch water with her grandmother. In the process, she was caught by a crocodile in a split second and her grandmother could not do anything to save her from the strong jaws of the animal.

Her body has not yet been recovered, as the crocodile disappeared with it. "The search for the body continues and an inquest is yet to be opened. The incident happened at around 19h00 on Thursday afternoon," states the police report.

Earlier last week, in the same constituency, A 31-year-old woman was also caught and killed by a crocodile on Monday morning at about 7h00 am at Rudhiva village in Mukwe district.

It was also reported the victim went to fetch water at the river and was caught by a crocodile; her body was later found with a crocodile bite on the right arm.

The victim was identified as Monica Mayenga Shighongo.

Prior to that, body parts of a 63-year-old female pensioner was found floating in the Kavango river on the Namibian side.

The police, through a search on the river, found a left leg, left arm and part of the chest along with the head.

The victim was reported missing after leaving home to fetch water at the river.