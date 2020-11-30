Namibia: Ongwediva Invests in Roads Upgrade

30 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Nuusita Ashipala

Ongwediva — In its quest to improve road infrastructure, the Ongwediva town council has embarked on a project to upgrade the church street from gravel to bitumen standard.

The N$6.3 million road project is expected to be completed within eight months.

The 1.6 km road stretches from Abraham Nyambali to Kahumba Kandola Street.

The spokesperson for Ongwediva town council, Jackson Muma, has cautioned residents in extension 6, 7 and 8 about traffic interruptions during the construction period.

"The council is thus requesting the residents to provide their full support and cooperation to the contractor to ensure timely completion of the project," said Muma.

He said the council, through its road network plan, has the mandate to upgrade roads that link residents to institutions and essential service providers.

Between the 2017 and 2019 financial year, the council has upgraded the road from the intersection at Mweshipandeka and Dr Libertine Amathila streets to the Select service station. Muma said the 1.6 km Ehenge road was completed in 2019.

During the current financial year, the council has also rehabilitated gravel roads within the town, especially at extension 6 and 7. Muma said the council has also rehabilitated roads within its informal settlements. He said the council has also taken the stand to ensure the new extension gets bitumen roads from the onset.

Muma said the exercise will be less costly as opposed to putting up gravel roads and later upgrading them after a few years.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.