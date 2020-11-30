Namibia: Ambassadors Present Credentials to Geingob

Eight ambassadors and heads of missions accredited to Namibia presented their credentials to President Hage Geingob at State House on Friday as per the country's constitution.

Article 32, Section (3) Subsection (c) of the Namibian Constitution provides that the President shall accredit, receive, recognise and appoint ambassadors, plenipotentiaries, diplomatic representatives and other diplomatic officers, consuls and consular officers. Those who presented their credentials include French ambassador Sebastien Minot, ambassador of Indonesia Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, ambassador of Iran Seyed Ali Sharifi Sadati and ambassador Palestine Hanan Jarrar.

Others include Niger ambassador Marianna Seydo, Sweden ambassador Hakan Juholt, ambassador Crotia Ante Cicvaric and ambassador of Rwada Eugene Segore.

Ambassador Pratignyo has expressed his delight to be in Namibia and hopes to carry out his duties well.

"I am happy to be in the land of the brave. This is my first time coming to the African continent. I have a lot of duties here and I am ready to carry out my duties and improve the relations in all sectors, including tourism and trade," he said.

Ambassador Juholt on his part noted that Namibia and Sweden have common values for democracy, good governance, and freedom of speech, gender equality and human rights.

Juholt said his time in Namibia will be more focused on sustainable development of transport systems, living conditions, the energy sector, and the fight against poverty, democracy and gender equality.

- Additional reporting by Nampa.