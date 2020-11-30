Namibia: Ambassadors Present Credentials to Geingob

30 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Kuzeeko Tjitemisa

Eight ambassadors and heads of missions accredited to Namibia presented their credentials to President Hage Geingob at State House on Friday as per the country's constitution.

Article 32, Section (3) Subsection (c) of the Namibian Constitution provides that the President shall accredit, receive, recognise and appoint ambassadors, plenipotentiaries, diplomatic representatives and other diplomatic officers, consuls and consular officers. Those who presented their credentials include French ambassador Sebastien Minot, ambassador of Indonesia Wisnu Edi Pratignyo, ambassador of Iran Seyed Ali Sharifi Sadati and ambassador Palestine Hanan Jarrar.

Others include Niger ambassador Marianna Seydo, Sweden ambassador Hakan Juholt, ambassador Crotia Ante Cicvaric and ambassador of Rwada Eugene Segore.

Ambassador Pratignyo has expressed his delight to be in Namibia and hopes to carry out his duties well.

"I am happy to be in the land of the brave. This is my first time coming to the African continent. I have a lot of duties here and I am ready to carry out my duties and improve the relations in all sectors, including tourism and trade," he said.

Ambassador Juholt on his part noted that Namibia and Sweden have common values for democracy, good governance, and freedom of speech, gender equality and human rights.

Juholt said his time in Namibia will be more focused on sustainable development of transport systems, living conditions, the energy sector, and the fight against poverty, democracy and gender equality.

- Additional reporting by Nampa.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.