South Africa: North West Constable Nabbed for Drunk Driving

South African Police Service (SAPS) management has expressed dismay at the behaviour of a constable stationed at Wolmaransstad in the Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, in the North West.

This comes after a video captured by members of the community in the area on Saturday went viral on social media platforms.

In the video, an allegedly drunk constable in full uniform is seen struggling to stand steady on his feet to inspect the state motor vehicle and check what appears to be a dent.

"The damage was apparently caused by a collision of the state vehicle with a fence at Extension 10, Tswelelang Location in Wolmaransstad. The constable was a driver at the time of the incident," North West SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said in a statement.

Subsequent to the incident, a case of driving under the influence of alcohol and reckless and/or negligent driving was opened for investigation while the constable was detained.

Mokgwabone said a preliminary investigation revealed that the constable is not authorised to drive a state motor vehicle.

"As a result, he will also face an additional charge of use of a motor vehicle without owner's consent. [A] departmental investigation will also be instituted against the member in terms of SAPS Discipline Regulations," he said.

North West Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena voiced his disapproval of the member's conduct.

He emphasised that all SAPS members are obliged to at all times to conduct themselves in a professional manner and adhere to the code of conduct, including using available resources responsibly and to take into account the needs of the community.

He was realesed on R500 bail. The constable is also expected to appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrates' Court on on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless and/or negligent driving and use of motor vehicle without owner's consent.