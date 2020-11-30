South Africa: Bakkie and SUV Collide Leaving Three Dead, Three Injured

30 November 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Polokwane — Three people were killed, and three others left injured this morning when a bakkie and an SUV collided head-on on the N1 between the R81 and R101 in Polokwane.

ER24 paramedics, along with several other services, arrived on the scene at 05h20 to find the two vehicles in the middle of the road well alight. Three people were found inside the vehicles while three others were found outside the vehicle.

Once the Provincial Fire Services had extinguished the blaze, medics assessed the three patients inside and found that all three had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead.

The three other patients were tended to on the scene. Assessments showed that two patients were in a critical condition, while the third was in a serious condition.

Medics treated the patients and provided the critically injured with advanced life support interventions before they were transported to nearby hospitals for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

