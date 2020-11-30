Namibia: Old Boys Are the Champions

WINDHOEK Old Boys are the new Bank Windhoek Field Hockey Men's Premier League champions after a goal in the dying seconds of the game by Siyabonga Martins gave them a dramatic 1-0 victory over Saints on Friday.

After an evenly-matched and fast-paced game that had the large crowd on the edge of their seats, the encounter seemed to be heading for a penalty shootout when Old Boys struck.

Ernest Jacobs launched a quick counter-attack, finding an unmarked Siyabonga Martins with a long pass, who in turn, beat Saints' outrushing keeper Richter van Rooyen with a scuffed shot that hit the turf and bounced over him into an empty net.

The goal sent Old Boys' supporters wild with delight as they savoured their first title in four years, thereby ending Saints' three-year reign as the champions.

Their coach Coenie Fourie said their tactics worked out to perfection.

"Towards the end our tactic was basically to leave one of our better players up high, the old stalwart Siyabonga Martins. The plan was just to feed him and see if he gets loose and then in the last minute we happened to find the gap on the left hand side and we connected with him. He basically fluffed his shot, but managed to hit it past Richter in the last couple of seconds and the boys pulled it through."

Fourie said their victory was the culmination of a lot of hard work over the past two years.

"I'm very proud of my boys, because they've been working very hard. I always knew that the quality coming out of Saints and especially their coach Trevor Cormack and the way he coaches them would definitely lift the league again, so it was up to us to catch up with them and capture the league title again and this is what we have been aiming at over the past two years," he said.

"We've slowly been building up a squad to do this and we are lucky to have some of our students back now due to Covid 19. The guys have been working hard over the past year and this is just a coming together of the talent at the right time and the right place," he added.

"I thought the game would go to shootouts and then it would just be down to which keeper pulls off the critical saves. Scoring in the game was the initial plan and it worked out for us, but it was very even and I think the crowd loved this game, it was a very good showcase of hockey in Namibia," he said.

The women's final between Saints and DTS was a more clearcut affair, with Saints emerging worthy 2-0 victors, to win the title for the fourth year in a row.

Saints struck early, scoring both their goals early in the first chukka.

Tara Myburgh opened the scoring after barely a minute, while Azaylee Philander made it 2-0 on five minutes, after stabbing in a loose ball in the box.

DTS, with captain Maggy Mengo and their young striker Mia Karsten in fine form, tried hard to get back into the game, but they could not finish off their chances.

By the third quarter, Saints were in charge again, with Jerrica Cormack coming close, while Mengo cleared a Philander shot off the line.

Saints maintained their momentum, with the Cormack sisters Jerrica and Kiana, as well as Tara Myburgh having shots saved in the final stages of the match.

The Men's Second Division final was won by Masters who beat Old Boys 3-1 after leading 1-0 at the half time break.

Luke Pennefather put Masters ahead from a short corner at the end of the first chukka and then completed his brace with a field goal immediately after the break.

Old Boys opened their account through a field goal by TJ Kruger, before another late goal by Siyabonga Martins sealed a 3-1 win for Masters.