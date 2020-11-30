South Africa: Bakkie Rollover Leaves Two Dead, Another Injured

30 November 2020
ER24 (Johannesburg)

Polokwane — Two men were killed, and another left injured early this morning when their bakkie rolled on the R71 near the Polokwane CBD.

At approximately 03h00 to find the bakkie on its roof on the side of the road. Two men were found lying some distance away from the vehicle while a third was found lying partially trapped beneath the vehicle.

Medics assessed the men and found that the two men outside the vehicle had succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead by another service.

The man trapped beneath the bakkie was assessed and found with moderate injuries. The man was carefully extricated and treated before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

Read the original article on ER24.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 ER24. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ER24

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Ethiopian Red Cross Evacuating Dead & Injured in Tigray Capital
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.