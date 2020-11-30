South Africa: Bakkie Rollover Leaves Two Dead, Another Injured

Polokwane — Two men were killed, and another left injured early this morning when their bakkie rolled on the R71 near the Polokwane CBD.

At approximately 03h00 to find the bakkie on its roof on the side of the road. Two men were found lying some distance away from the vehicle while a third was found lying partially trapped beneath the vehicle.

Medics assessed the men and found that the two men outside the vehicle had succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them, and they were declared dead by another service.

The man trapped beneath the bakkie was assessed and found with moderate injuries. The man was carefully extricated and treated before he was transported to a nearby hospital for further care.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.