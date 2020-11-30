Namibia: Muir, Thomas Are the Top Wrestlers

JORICK Muir of Windhoek Wrestling Club and Andreas Thomas of the After School Centre walked away with the main prizes at the National Wrestling Championships in Windhoek on Saturday.

With more than 70 wrestlers from Windhoek, Swakopmund and Keetmanshoop in action, Muir won the wrestler of the tournament award in the freestyle category, while Thomas won the Greco Roman wrestler of the tournament award.

Windhoek Wrestling Club (WWC), meanwhile won the club competition, followed by Swakopmund Wrestling Club (SWC), the After School Centre (ASC) and Keetmanshoop Wrestling Club (KWC).

In the freestyle senior division, the gold medalists were Francois Mouton of WWC in the u74kg category, Romeo Goliath of ASC (u65kg) and Kevin Vleermuis of ASC (u61kg).

The junior champions were Festus Asino of ASC in the under 57kg category, Vawaa Kandingua of Swakopmund (u61kg), Francois Mouton of WWC (u74kg) and Devin Benhard of ASC (u79kg).

The Cadet champions are Dison Thaniseb of Swakopmund (u45kg), Pieter Fourie of WWC (u48kg), Sebastian Kanaseb of KWA (u51kg), JW Visagie of WWC (u55kg), Andreas Thomas of ASC (u60kg), Lukas Sakeus of KWA (u65kg), and Jorick Muir of WWC (u80kg).

There were various other age group winners ranging from under 7 to u15.

The Greco Roman senior winners were Romeo Goliath (u68kg), Kevin Vleermuis (u60kg) and Francois Mouton (u77kg); the junior winners were Devin Benhard (u77kg), Asino Festus (u60kg) and Dison Thaniseb (u55kg); and the cadet champions were Jorick Muir (u80kg), Andreas Thomas (u60kg), David Kefas (u55kg) and Pieter Fourie (u48kg).

Several female wrestlers also participated with the category winners as follows:

Zita Cooper of Keetmanshoop in the junior u50kg category, Dago Tsuses of Swakopmund (cadet +73kg), Kavelishimwe Abraham of ASC (cadet u61kg), Sophia Johannes of ASC (cadet u57kg), Angeline Fleermys of Keetmanshoop (u15 u46kg category) and Letecia Kooper of Keetmanshoop in the u15 u42kg category.

The vice president of the Namibia Wrestling Federation, Patrick Muir, expressed satisfaction with the turn-out and organisation of the championships.

"Everything went according to plan, we had some nice fights and the organisers did a good job," he said.

Ï'm happy with the turn-out. Unfortunately wrestlers from Oshakati, Otjiwarongo and Okahandja withdrew from the competition because of financial reasons, while some of the wrestlers could not practise during the Covid time, otherwise we would have had about 120 wrestlers here today."

"It was quite a difficult year and you could see that some of the wrestlers were not lacking in fitness and not at their best. But some of the guys practised a lot at home and I think some of them can definitely go very far," he added.

One of them is Romeo Goliath of ASC who still has a chance to qualify for next year's Olympic Games.

"Romeo can still qualify for the Olympic Games, so a lot of preparation went into that. We tried to organise a lot of wrestling matches for him with local guys and he's definitely one for the future," Muir said.

"Wrestling in Namibia is going very well. It"s helping a lot for rugby as well, there's a lot of guys playing rugby who are helping with the fitness and self confidence, so I'd say wrestling has got a very good future in Namibia."