Ghana: Fire Destroys GCB Liberty House Storeroom

The first floor of GCB, Liberty House branch in Accra was on Saturday gutted by fire.

The fire, which started around 10:30a.m., occurred in a technical storeroom of the bank containing sanitisers,documents and batteries.

No casualty was recorded.

The incident brought to the scene a large crowd, who wanted to catch a glimpse of the fire at the bank, while others were seen taking videos and pictures of the incident.

Police personnel were at the scene to help maintain law and order. Officials from the National Disaster and Management Organisation (NADMO) also were at hand to assist.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO)of the Ghana National Fire Service(GNFS), Divisional Officer Grade I Ellis Okoe Robinson, throwing more light on the fire outbreak, told the Ghanaian Times that the GNFS had a distress call at 10:49a.m. that the GCB, Liberty House branch was on fire.

The Fire PRO said the Makola branch of the GNFS responded to the emergency.

DOI Robinson stated that eight fire tenders, three tankers and one turntable ladder were used to extinguish the fire.

"The damage was not extensive, part of the first floor was damaged though," he added.

He said it took firefighters a little over an hour to put out the fire, adding that the major challenge was accessibility to the bank because of the large crowd at the scene and the huge traffic around.

DOI Robinson said investigations into the cause of fire were going on.