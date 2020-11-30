Namibia: Erasmus Is Cricketer of the Year

National captain Gerhard Erasmus capped an outstanding year by winning two of the main prizes at the National Cricket Awards on Friday night.

He won the National Men's Player of the Year award, as well as the Players' Player of the Year award, after leading Namibia to their first-ever T20 World Cup with some outstanding performances at the Dubai qualifier, where he won the Player of the Tournament award.

Besides his batting and bowling exploits, he also set new standards with his brilliant fielding, while he emerged as an astute captain with his tactical reading of the game.

Karl Birkenstock won the Most Improved National Men's Player award, after shining for the national side as well as his club, Wanderers over the past year. He is also one of the fittest players in the side, and led from the front in the strength and conditioning department.

The national men's coach Pierre de Bruyn won the Coach of the Year award after setting new standards with the national side. Besides qualifying for the T20 World Cup, they also won the World Cricket League Division II title, when they secured One Day International status, as well as the Africa T20 Qualifiers.

The Spirit of Cricket award was won by the senior men's national side, which had also won the ICC Best Team Performance award earlier in the year.

In the female category, Irene van Zyl won the National Player of the Year as well as the Players' Player of the Year awards, while Adri van der Merwe won the Most Improved Player award.

Former president of Cricket Namibia, Francois Erasmus won Cricket Namibia's Lifetime Honoree Member award after a 45-year career as a player and administrator.

He started playing for Windhoek High School in 1975 and represented SWA Schools from 1977 to 1979.

After independence he represented Namibia as a player and later as team manager, when Namibia qualified for their first ever World Cup in 2003.

He was president of Cricket Namibia for 10 years, was a member of the International Cricket Council's executive committee for six years, and the ICC's executive board for five years.

He was also a founding member of Namibia's current Premier League champions, WHS Old Boys Cricket Club, and served as patron of Cricket Namibia for three years.

Women's cricket administrator Hester Khan won a Service to Cricket Namibia award, while national fast bowler Ben Shikongo won the Raymond van Schoor award.

Wynand Louw won the Groundsman off the Year award; Nolene Winborn and Susca Loftie-Eaton won the Scorers awards; Claus Schumacher the Umpire of the Year; Maryke Short the Most Improved Umpire award; and Jurita Potgieter the Administrator of the Year award.

Numerous other team and individual awards were presented in the different leagues and formats of the game.