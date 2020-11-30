Nigeria: Borno Killings - Dr. Ardo Calls for 3 Day Mourning, Heightened Military Action

Yola — A historian and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Dr Umar Ardo has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare three day mourning for more than 100 farmers slain by terrorists in Borno State.

Ardo who described the attack as national tragedy told our correspondent that the president ought to have led from the front as he promised for the country to win the war against terror.

"The horrific slaughter of 110 people in Borno yesterday is a national tragedy. President Mohammadu Buhari should immediately declare 3 days of national mourning, after which he calls for general mobilization for a full scale war Boko Haram", Ardo said.

Calling for a three day national mourning, Ardo noted that the president must secure the country as the primary duty of any leader was to protect the lives and property of citizens.

"The president must remember that any leader that fails to secure the security and wellbeing of the people loses all legal and moral right to continue in office. For President Buhari to justifiably continue in office he must secure the life, property and wellbeing of Nigerians, and there is no compromise on this".