Nigeria: Gombe Allocates 5.4 Hectares of Land for NNPC Hospital

Gombe — Gombe State Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, weekend, handed over 5.4 hectares land along the Gombe southern bypass to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation for the construction of a 200- bed capacity hospital and diagnostic centre.

Presenting the title documents of the land to the NNPC, Governor Yahaya said the symbiotic relationship between his administration and the NNPC was yielding positive results for the benefit of the citizenry.

He said the land was allocated for the hospital because there was no secondary government health facility along the route which had a large population of people including internally displaced persons.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for showing interest in the exploration and exploitation of oil and gas in the state and the larger Gongola Basin.

Yahaya recalled that when the issue of oil exploration began in the state, he had visited the NNPC headquarters and also met with Buhari to interface on how best the state could benefit from the oil exploration.

"Recently, the NNPC has injected a lot of resources and so far, two oil wells have been drilled from which a significant quantity of oil that is commercially viable has been found in the Kolmani area which is located in Akko Local Government Area, precisely in Pindiga Emirate," the governor said.

Earlier, Group General Manager, Frontier Exploration Services, NNPC, Abdullahi Bomai, thanked Governor Yahaya and the people of the state for supporting drilling operations of the corporation.

He said they had not recorded any "security or community disturbance. "For this, the NNPC is quiet happy and appreciative of this rare show of support we're receiving from the people of Gombe State."