Rwanda/Kenya: Winning Start for APR in CAF Champions League

APR will take a narrow lead in the second leg of the CAF Champions league against Gor Mahia in two weeks' time after winning the first leg 2-1 on Saturday, November 28 at Kigali Stadium.

The army side started the match well dominating possession and were rewarded in the ninth minute when midfielder Olivier Niyonzima put the hosts in front after a well taken free kick of Djabel Manishimwe.

Gor Mahia equalized in the 27th minute through Keneth Muguna's free kick after an error by APR goalkeeper Omar Rwabugiri.

The first half ended with both sides tied at 1-1. Veteran striker Jacques Tuyisenge who replaced Danny Usengimana in the second half missed a couple of chances that included a powerful header that hit the crossbar after a cross from Lague Byiringiro.

APR's continued pressing for a winning goal paid off when Gor Mahia's Fitina Ombolenga scored an own goal and the home side held on the lead until the end of the match.

The 2019/20 league champions go into the return leg in two weeks' time confident of holding off the Kenyan champions who almost failed to show up for the match due to financial difficulties.

CAF Champions League

Saturday APR 2-1 Gor Mahia