Rwanda Remains Unchanged in Latest FIFA Rankings

28 November 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

The national football team, Amavubi's recent results against Cape Verde in the 2021 AFCON qualifiers changed nothing as Rwanda remains 133rd in the latest world rankings published by the football governing body (FIFA) on Friday, November 27 at FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland.

The wasps improved, however, by ten points (1099) from last month's 1089 points following draws against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers from both legs in Praia on November 12 and in Kigali five days later.

Globally, Belgium widened the gap on their immediate pursuers, France with Brazil in third place while England and Portugal claimed fourth and fifth place. Spain, Argentina, Uruguay, Mexico and Italy complete the top ten.

Despite dropping a spot on the world rankings, Senegal (21) keeps the top spot in Africa, ahead of Tunisia (26) and reigning Africa Cup of Nations Champions Algeria (30) while Nigeria (32) and Morocco (39) complete the unchanged top five.

In East African, Rwanda is behind Uganda (76) and Kenya (103) but comes ahead of 135th-placed Tanzania and Burundi (138), despite becoming the biggest climber on the rankings alongside Equatorial Guinea (134th) with both countries improving by 10 spots from October's rankings.

The Burundians first drew and then beat Mauritania in AFCON qualifying while Equatorial Guinea grabbed back-to-back victories over Libya in the same competition.

The next rankings will be published on December 10.

