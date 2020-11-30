Nigeria: Senate President Begins Training, Empowerment Program for 300 Less Privileged Couples

Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Monday, commenced a training and empowerment Programme for beneficiaries of the mass wedding scheme which he recently sponsored for his constituents in Yobe State.

The couples numbering 300 who are from less privileged families were drawn from the six Local Government Areas in Yobe North Senatorial District.

The six Local Government Areas from which fifty (50) couples each were selected for the mass wedding scheme include: Bade, Jakusko, Nguru, Karasuwa, Machina and Yusufari.

The training and empowerment Programme for the newly wedded couples is being organized by the Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan Foundation in collaboration with the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

The Programme which is split into two phases will commence with the training and empowerment of the new brides from the 30th November to 4th December 2020 at the College of Legal and Islamic Studies, Nguru; and Umar Suleiman College of Education, Gashua in Yobe North Senatorial District.

The second phase specifically meant for the Grooms is expected to run from the 7th December through 11th December 2020.

