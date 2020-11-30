Nigeria: Gospel Act, Revelation Highway Announces New Music Release Date

Revelation Highway is ready to embark on a new chapter, the fast rising artist is quoted by Lambo Xtra saying "The stuff I have been working on is great, really great."

After teasing the new music earlier in the week, the Gospel singer-songwriter has officially announced his new single "I pray," which is set to arrive Dec. 6. The track was produced by SpiritualBeats. "It's a prayer song," Revelation says, stressing the need for us to keep on praying for the entire world, most especially our country Nigeria. "I did the song with a max-choir and It also features a multitalented emerging artist, Maya," he concludes.

Revelation's upcoming release draws inspirations from Kanye West -- Sunday Service, a logical extension of West's fulsome embrace of his Christian faith after he released "Jesus Is King." It blew up and became a new dawn for the American rapper, combining his love of music, fashion, and Jesus Christ, Sunday Service is religion hand-crafted for the social media age.

Vanguardngr.com