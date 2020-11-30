Kenya: Finally, FKFPL Kicks Off, But Under Strict Conditions

The 2020/2021 Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) season will kick-off today, after the government yesterday allowed all contact sports that are considered low risk to resume in the country.

But as expected, it will not be business as usual due to the Covid-19 pandemic that saw local football activities in the country remain suspended since March.

In a statement to newsrooms, the Ministries of Sports and Health directed that no spectators should be allowed at the venue of the matches, and that only top tier leagues should resume.

The statement from the ministry also specified that all athletes and their handlers are required to undergo Covid-19 tests at the expense of the event or league organisers every month for the duration of the league.

"If more than 20 percent of the players within a team test positive for Covid-19, the team will be required to pull out of the competition until full recovery of the entire team is verified," the statement noted.

Random tests

The ministry will also carry out frequent random tests.

The development is good news to FKF, as they had lined up three top flight matches on Saturday.

The match between AFC Leopards and Tusker FC will headline the opening fixtures of this season, in which 100 matches will be broadcast live by StarTimes.

Tusker, who signed four players only during this season's transfer window period, and released three others goes into this clash disadvantaged as seven of their members (five players and two officials) are battling Covid-19.

"We (Tusker) are not at our best because we have trained as a team for only four or three days only. I believe we will improve as the league progresses," said coach Robert Matano, whose side has previously won the league 11 times.

In last season's contest, which ended prematurely due to Covid-19, Tusker finished second on 34 points.

The Brewers will no doubt miss their last season's talisman Timothy Otieno who scored 15 goals.

Otieno joined Zambia's top side Napsa Stars on a three-year deal.

For Leopards who have previously won the premier league 13times, they finished seventh on 25 points and according to Team Manager Tom Juma, their objective is to increase their tally to 14 titles at the end of this season.

'Ingwe' new faces

"We have had a good preseason thus we are ready for the league, despite the uncertainty brought about by Covid-19.

"Our objective has been one and thus we will take every game at a time," said Juma.

Peter Thiongo, Harrison Mwendwa, Rayon Sports' Fabrice Mugheni and Ivorian Alexandre Kouame are some of the new faces whom Ingwe will be banking on to achieve that target.

They will be guided by Tomas Trucha of Czech Republic.

Holders Gor who will be taking on APR of Rwanda in CAF Champions League preliminary in Kigali and Wazito will no doubt be the other teams to watch this season, as they have brought on board several top talents.

Some of the players to watch among Gor's 16 new faces are teenage sensational Benard Omalla, Ugandan Jules Ulimwengu, South Sudan's Tito Okelo and Cameroonian Bertrand Nkofor.

For Wazito, who finished 14 last season, some of the top talent among their 15 new signings are Vincent Oburu, Bonface Omondi, Kevin Kimani, Fidel Origa and Clinton Okoth.

The Moneybags will be hoping this time around, with the massive investment, things will work out for them and that they will perform better if not win the league. In the other two Saturday's matches, FKF-PL returnees Vihiga United welcome Kakamega Homeboyz at Mumias Complex, while Bandari will take on Sofapaka at Mbaraki Stadium.

Vihiga just like Bidco United and Nairobi City Stars have vowed to do everything possible to avoid being relegated.

"My main aim is now to form every formidable team which will stay in the league and finish at least among the top eight teams. It is possible and achievable considering that even in NSL we missed automatic promotion by a whisker," said Vihiga Coach Sammy Okoth told Nation Sport earlier.

Nairobi City Stars, who earned promotion by virtue of winning the second tier league, have signed 11 players and coach Sanjin Alagic is happy with their progress in the team.

Bidco United, who have been in the NSL for more than a decade, have also beefed-up their squad for the new challenge with 11 experienced players who include veteran striker Stephen Waruru.

Fixtures

Saturday (All matches at 3pm unless stated)

AFC Leopards v Tusker (Nyayo Stadium, 3pm)

Vihiga United v Kakamega Homeboyz (Mumias Sports Complex)

Bandari v Sofapaka (Mbaraki Grounds)

Sunday

Nairobi City Stars v Nzoia Sugar (Nyayo Stadium)

Kariobangi Sharks v Wazito (Kasarani Stadium)

Posta Rangers v KCB (Kenyatta Stadium)

Western Stima v Bidco United (Moi Stadium)