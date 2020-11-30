Kenya: Obiri Opens Cross Country Season With Victory in Machakos

28 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

World cross country champion Hellen Obiri launched her season in style, winning senior women's 10km race during the opening leg of Athletics Kenya Cross Country Series at the People's Park, Machakos.

Obiri, who is also the World 5,000m champion, took over the lead from world 3,000m steeplechase champion Beatrice Chepkoech after 3kms to tear apart the muddy course for victory in 32 minutes and 29.2 seconds.

With Chepkoech, the world record holder in steeplechase, pulling out after 6kms, Caroline Nyaga from Kenya Police Services, came second in 32:46.8.

Steeplechaser, Kenyan-born Winfred Mutile of Bahrain, finished third in 32:47.5.

"The course looked challenging after the morning downpour but it's a great way to start the season as I focus on more races before the Tokyo Olympic Games next year," said Obiri.

Obiri, who won silver in 5,000m at the 2016 Rio Summer Games, said she will decide on whether to double up in 5,000m and 10,000m during the Tokyo Summer Games due July 23 to August 8 next year.

"With the World Cross Country Championships having been postponed to 2022, I will concentrate my energies on Olympics," said Obiri.

