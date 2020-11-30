South Sudan Needs to Discover the Spirit of Compromise

28 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
editorial

In a rare act of chivalry on July 8, 2016, South Sudan President Salva Kiir saved his deputy Dr Riek Machar from certain death when shooting broke out between rival factions of the Sudan People's Liberation Army at the presidential palace in Juba.

Shielding his deputy and rival with his own body, President Kiir escorted Machar to the safety of an armoured vehicle, saving him to live and fight another day. That singular action by Kiir possibly saved South Sudan a worse fate and averted what could have turned out to be the worst ethic violence ever witnessed in Africa.

Many commentators have argued that Kiir's action was not motivated by any compassion for Machar, but rather a pragmatic response to a delicate political situation. Whatever its source, South Sudan could use a dose of that pragmatism right now.

Seven years since a falling-out within the Sudan People's Liberation Movement morphed into an ugly firefight that has sent thousands to an untimely demise, the country is at a critical crossroads. A tenuous peace that has been holding since the activation of a coalition government last February is in danger of collapse.

The formation of a government of national unity has stalled because Kiir refuses to accept Gen Johnson Olony, the SPLM-in-Opposition's nominee for Governor of Upper Nile State. Kiir has not ratified the appointment which has been pending since August, ostensibly because Gen Olony and his Agwelek division, have refused to report for cantonment where they would be trained as part of a unified national army.

For their part, the SPLM-IO say Kiir has no authority to choose who they nominate for the various positions allocated to them under the power-sharing agreement. They have a point. If Kiir is allowed to choose who to work with from the opposition ranks, it would undermine the core of the power-sharing agreement and breed ground for intrigue.

In the circumstances, the better choice may be for Kiir to dine and live with the devil for the sake of peace and harmony in his country. A stalemate at this time is not in Kiir's or anybody's interest.

Kiir's demand on the SPLM-IO may seem unreasonable, but Machar also needs to look impartially at its merits and if possible, offer an alternative. Unless Gen Olony's defiance is the position of the wider SPLA-IO, it does not bode well for accountable government.

Yet like that flash of instinct in July 2016, the president has to make judgement call. Refusing the SPLM-IO's nominee might constitute a violation of the peace agreement but is it fatal?

For inspiration, Kiir does not have to look far. Since 1994, Rwanda has been governed under a unique power sharing arrangement where a winning party can only take half of the government positions. Even where he is not satisfied with the performance of a particular nominee from the opposite side, President Paul Kagame can only express his displeasure to the relevant party.

Governments are built through compromise and compromise. For peace and unity in South Sudan, President Kiir might be better off conceding on this one.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.