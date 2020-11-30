Kenya: Gritty Homeboyz Floor FKFPL Newboys Vihiga at Mumias

David Odhiambo's goal in the second half was enough to hand Kakamega Homeboyz FC a deserved 1-0 victory over Vihiga United FC during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Mumias Sports Complex (MSC) on Saturday.

Vihiga, who earned promotion to the top flight football from the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Super League, put up a spirited show.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti hailed his boys after the gritty win.

"We could have won by a bigger margin had we utilised the many scoring chances that came on our way," Muyoti said after the match.

Vihiga United tactician Sammy Okoth said several mistakes made by the players cost them the match.

"We played well especially in the first half but the players made several mistakes in the second half," Okoth observed.

Matters for Vihiga were further complicated when they were reduced to 10 men after referee Lucas Odhiambo sent off forward Henry Juma for a second bookable offence on 66 minutes.

The speedy attacker tackled Sylvester Owino, leaving the centre referee with no choice but to give him his matching orders.

Juma had been cautioned in the first half for unsporting behaviour.

The teams tied 0-0 at the breather.

Upon resumption from half time both coaches made substitutions, Muyoti pulling out Stephen Wakanya whose place was taken up by Stephen Etyang.

Vihiga coach Okoth brought in Wycllife Nthata for skipper Patrick Okullo.

Homeboyz dominated the second half as they mounted raid after raid in their opponent's goalmouth.