Kenya: Hassan's Strike Shoots Down Sofapaka at Mbaraki

28 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Philip Muyanga

Bandari FC started their 2020/21 began their hunt for a maiden Football Kenya Federation Premier League title with a gutsy 1-0 win against star-studded Sofapaka at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Saturday.

Kenyan international Abdallah Hassan struck the only goal of the match on 20 minutes to ensure that the dockers get maximum points in their first league game of the season.

Hassan took advantage of a defensive mix-up to release a powerful shot past goalkeeper Kevin Omondi.

Elly Asieche had a chance to equalise at the half hour mark but his shot went straight into the hands of Bandari's goalkeeper Justin Ndikumana.

In the second half, Bandari's Guelord Mwamba also missed an opportunity to score after his shot was cleared off line by Sofapaka's Michael Kibwage.

In the 65th minute, Sofapaka's Michael Karamor had the ball in the back of the net but his celebrations were cut short for an offside.

The second half was largely dominated by Sofapaka FC in all fronts with Bandari mostly relying on counter attacks with Asieche missing several chances to score for the visitors.

Bandari coach Ken Odhiambo said the match was not easy.

Odhiambo said his lads played well according to the game plan and was optimistic that they will have a good season.

His Sofapaka counterpart John Baraza also said his side created many chances especially in the second half but luck was not on their side.

