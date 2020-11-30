Gambia: IOM Donates 350 Plastic Buckets to Mobse

30 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

International Organization for Migration (IOM) The Gambia Office donated 350 new plastic buckets worth D303,176 to the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) at a ceremony held at the Ministry's premises in Banjul.

At the handing-over ceremony, Jerre Sanyang deputy permanent secretary Finance and Administration at MoBSE on behalf of his ministry commended IOM officials for the gesture.

"Your donation is timely and it will contribute a lot towards the hygiene and welfare of students. No amount of gift is small under our eyes as a ministry and we value your efforts to the fullest," DPS stated.

DPS Sanyang stressed the need for Gambians to appreciate what IOM is doing in the country especially in coming to the aid of key institutions.

He informed IOM officials that many organizations, groups of people, business entities and others have generously offered their help to the ministry since the sector launched an appeal for Protective Equipment (PPEs) in schools.

Migrant Health Officer at I.O.M Banjul office, Dr. Simeonette G. De Asis informed officials that they are responding to the appeal made by the Ministry for the supply of Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) to schools.

Dr. Asis expressed her organisation's appreciation and the partnering with the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, further assuring the ministry of her organization's continued support especially when the need arises.

Deputy Permanent Secretary (DPS) for Programs at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Adama Jimba Jobe chaired the ceremony.

By Lamin B. Darboe, Information Officer, MoBSE

