Gambia: Tourism Minister Hails Gigo Construction Company

30 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Hamat N.K. Bah, the minister of Tourism and Culture has commended the GIGO Construction Company for the good job they are doing in the country.

Minister Bah was speaking recently at Ker Batch heritage site following his inspection of the ongoing work at the site.

"Looking at the construction here, I am very much impressed and I think they may complete this project before the schedule time," he opined, adding that one of the reasons why "we empowered Gambian contractors is because whatever they do, it has to stay in the country and they will also encourage to improve in quality, and I'm sure all the projects that I have seen are completed on time, so that's why we awarded him this contract."

Hassoum Ceesay, director general, National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said the project entails the refurbishing of the museum and also the perimeter fence as well as to extend water supply to the village.

"We have realised that most of the villagers were having water problem, so that's why we want to extend the pipe to the village so that they can also have access to water."

One of the contractors who also spoke at the site, thanked Minister Bah and his team for visiting the place, adding that in a few days, "you would see a difference and we have no doubt that the work will be completed before the time."

Read the original article on The Point.

