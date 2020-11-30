Gambia: IOM Reviews GCM

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) last Thursday held a national review on the Global Compact for Migration (GCM) in The Gambia.

The UN network on migration in The Gambia was established to assist in the implementation of the global compact for migration objectives.

Fumiko Nagano, IOM chief of mission in The Gambia commended the office of the Vice President for taking the lead in the coordination of migration management through the National Coordination Mechanism on Migration (NCM).

She said the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on many vulnerable migrants and on their ability to harness the benefits of well-managed migration, adding that, 2020 is an incredibly challenging year for everyone around the world.

Despite the challenging year she said, the UN network on migration in The Gambia is pleased to support the government of The Gambia in kicking off the national review process on the implementation of the GCM.

According to the IOM chief of mission in The Gambia, the GCM is the first comprehensive framework on migration developed through inter-governmental negotiations and the United Nations adopted in December 2018. She also said that, the GCM outlines 23 objectives with corresponding actionable commitments, which could serve as an incredible reference point for any government to draw out the benefits of migration and to address its risks.

"When we commit to the implementation of the GCM and keep proper track of our process, it will contribute to safe, orderly and regular migration", said Fumiko.

She expressed gratitude to UN Peace building fund for their support, which she said, facilitated the setup of the NCM as part of the project, "strengthening sustainable and holistic reintegration of returnees in The Gambia.

Dawda L. Ceesay, permanent secretary Office of the Vice-President acknowledged that, the government of The Gambia has been working closely with IOM to articulate The Gambia's position on migration issues in a manner that responds to the importance of migration as well as ensure Gambia's drive to attaining sustained economic growth and sustainable development since the launch of the GCM elaboration process in September 2016.

"The government of The Gambia recognizes the importance of migration as one key tool to ensuring an improvement in the lives of Gambians," Ceesay said.

He added that the government also recognises the challenges faced by returnees saying:"most often, these returning migrants are affected by the negative perceptions and stereotypes about returning home without realizing their European dreams".

'This stigma often affects their social interactions and causes a sense of failure and shame among our returning youth".

To address these challenges he said the government of The Gambia has been working towards putting in place an effective governance structure on migration.