Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 3 New Cases

30 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)

The Gambia has registered three new coronavirus cases according to the 206th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

With the latest report by the country's minister of health, The Gambia now has 3,731 cases confirmed.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered.

2 new COVID-19 patients newly recovered and got discharged. 4 recently confirmed cases absconded to Senegal.

The country currently has no person in quarantine, 14 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health reported 48 new cases bringing its total number of cases to 16, 075 positive cases, 15,597 recoveries and 333 deaths.

