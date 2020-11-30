Gambia: Covid-19 - Gambia Registers 3 New Cases

The Gambia has registered three new coronavirus cases according to the 206th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020.

With the latest report by the country's minister of health, The Gambia now has 3,731 cases confirmed.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered.

2 new COVID-19 patients newly recovered and got discharged. 4 recently confirmed cases absconded to Senegal.

The country currently has no person in quarantine, 14 active cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.3%.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health reported 48 new cases bringing its total number of cases to 16, 075 positive cases, 15,597 recoveries and 333 deaths.