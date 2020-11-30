Gambia: Mayoress Lowe Launches Operation 500, 000 ID Cards for Women

30 November 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Momodou Jawo

Rohey Malick Lowe, the Lady mayoress of Banjul City Council (BCC) has unveiled a laudable initiative meant to support 500, 000 Gambian women to have access to national documents.

Mayoress Lowe who doubles as the President of Rafela International Gambia Chapter unveiled this in Jarra Soma during a convergence organised by Rafela.

The initiative, she added, is meant to support Gambian women who find it difficult to access ID cards due to financial constraints among others.

According to her, the initiative is to support 500K Gambian women who have all the required documents to get a National ID card but cannot afford the cost attached. She also dwelled on the importance of women having the National ID Card which can help them to acquire their voters' card and other important National documents to be used as identification in many other transactions like in business/commercial transactions.

She further urged the women of The Gambia to prepare their required documents and contact their Local Administrative Authorities for onward processing of their National ID cards as soon as possible.

"One of the main aims of this initiative is to encourage the women of The Gambia to go out in their numbers to exercise their voting rights."

Rafela, she added, will be in contact with the local government authorities for onward processing and all costs will be paid directly to the Department of Immigration.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.