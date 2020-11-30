Tanzania Still Bound By African Court Despite Withdrawal

28 November 2020
The East African (Nairobi)
By Luke Anami and Bob Karashani

Tanzania's withdrawal from the Arusha-based African Court of Human and Peoples' Rights (AfCHPR) came into effect on November 21, but the country legally remains a member of the Arusha-based court and will continue to adhere to other provisions of the protocol establishing it.

The court allows individuals and non-governmental organisations to sue Tanzania. As a human rights court and the African Union's apex human rights mechanism, it has jurisdiction to hear cases alleging violations of the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights.

However, the withdrawal means no Tanzanian individual or non-government organisation can seek direct recourse at the court. They can still do so through the African Commission on Human and Peoples' Rights based in the Gambian capital Banjul.

"This withdrawal decision should not be construed as the end of the road for Tanzanians who may be aggrieved by certain state decisions or actions. Tanzania has not withdrawn from the protocol of the Treaty establishing the African Court, but from the clause that allows individuals and COSs to file cases directly with the court," said Elifuraha Laltaika, a senior law lecturer at Arusha's Tumaini University.

"Tanzania is therefore still a legitimate member of the African Human Rights Commission and can still be prosecuted through that avenue," he added.

The commission reviews all cases before and, if it is satisfied, forwards them to the court in Arusha.

Withdrawal from the court comes into effect automatically one year after a notice has been lodged. Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Co-operation Palamagamba Kabudi signed the notice of withdrawal on November 14, 2019, and the African Union Commission received it on November 21, 2019. He said the government had requested a "temporary" withdrawal from the clause because it was dissatisfied with "some things that are going on" with regard to the clause's application.

The withdrawal has been received with mixed feelings. The court's registrar, Robert Eno, speaking to the media last week called on Tanzania to reconsider its decision as the host country.

Tanzania has the highest number of cases filed by individuals and NGOs as well as judgments issued against it by the African Court.

Read the original article on East African.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: East African

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.