Sudan: PM Asks UNHCR for Technical Assistance

30 November 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok asked the UN Refugee Agency UNHCR for technical and programmatic assistance to deal with the influx of Ethiopian refugees in Sudan. He and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi agreed to organise an international conference on refugee issues to be hosted by Khartoum at the beginning of next year.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok met Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and his delegation in his office yesterday. The UNHCR delegation visited Kassala and El Gedaref to assess the support Sudan needs to deal with the influx of Ethiopian refugees since civil war broke out in neighbouring Tigray. So far, more than 43,000 Ethiopians fled to Sudan.

Grandi praised Sudan for receiving refugees from neighbouring countries for decades. He told Hamdok about the plans of the UN Refugee agency (UNHCR) and the willingness of donor countries to cooperate with the government of Sudan.

Hamdok called for technical and programmatic assistance. On Friday, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Development Mohamed El Shabek described the humanitarian situation in Um Rakouba camp in El Gedaref as extremely bad and unacceptable. He said that Sudan needs urgent intervention from international organisations.

Hamdok and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees further agreed to establish a joint committee to organise the international conference on refugee issues in Khartoum at the beginning of next year.

Initiative for Peace

More than 60 Sudanese organisations launched the Sudanese Initiative for Peace in the Horn of Africa yesterday.

At a press conference at the premises of the Sudan News Agency yesterday, representatives of the group, including the Sudan Democracy First Group, the Change Now Movement, and the Sudan Social Development Organisation (SUDO), appealed to the warring Ethiopian parties to listen to the voice of reason, stop the violence against civilians, and put an end to the displacements. The Initiative praised the efforts of the Sudanese government.

It also called on Ethiopians to start a serious dialogue to achieve lasting national reconciliation, justice, stability, and development.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.