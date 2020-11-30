Gambia Records 3 New Covid-19 Cases, No New Death

30 November 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia over the weekend registered three new cases of the deadly coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country to three thousand seven hundred and thirty-four.

The newly confirmed cases represented 1.4% positivity test rate. The median age of the new cases is 36 years.

No new COVID-19 related death was registered and no new posthumous sample was tested.

This is the 207th national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 16th March 2020. The Gambia currently has no person under quarantine, but has sixteen active cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said two hundred and eleven new laboratory test results were received from the National Public Health Lab and Medical Research Council.

Director Njai said no new test returned undetermined.

"One new COVID-19 patient newly recovered and got discharged", he said.

Njai said four recently confirmed cases absconded to Senegal.

