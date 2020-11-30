Gambia: Goalkeeper Lamin Saidy the Go-to Guy As Gambia Feted Wafu Zone As Kings

Gambia are kings of Wafu Zone A courtesy of net-minder Lamin Saidy's heroics.

The epitome of hard work, Saidy rose through the ranks of being a third, second to a first pick at club level to mastermind the Young Scorpions victory.

The Bundung-based stopper saved two efforts from the Senegalese before the final kick rattled on the post to earn gaffer Matarr Mboge's charges the coveted gong.

Regular time ended 2-2 but penalties ensured the sides are separated.

Yesterday's feat bordered some poetic justice after the Taranga Lions whacked Gambia at start of the tourney.

The humiliation from Senegal had most casting doubts on Mboge. However, that perception will sure shift in the wake of Sunday's cacophonous celebrations.