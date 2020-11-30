Somalia: Somaliland 'Deports' Mustafa Sheikh Ali Back to Mogadishu

30 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Security forces in Somaliland have released Mustafa Sheikh Ali Duhulow, a member of parliament and a candidate for the 2020/2021 presidential election.

Somaliland has reportedly deported the official from Hargeisa to Mogadishu. The lawmaker was arrested at Egal Airport in Hargeisa yesterday, after landing there.

According to sources, the purpose of the trip of Mustaf Duhulow was visiting German organization after receiving an invitation.

There has been no official word from Somaliland on the arrest or deportation of the federal government official.

Somaliland, which has been seeking recognition for secession from the rest of Somalia since 1991, has been a vocal opponent of the federal government, and talks between the two sides have continued in various ways in several countries.

