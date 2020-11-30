Somalia: Football Federation Releases Pools for Tourney

30 November 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somali Football Federation (SFF) has made a list for the teams participating in the regional football tournament which is expected to open on December 15th in Mogadishu.

For the two groups, A and B, the group A was joined by groups representing the regions and regional administrations of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, while group B was formed by groups representing the South West, Puntland and Jubbalan regions.

Banadir Regional Deputy Commissioner for Social Affairs Basma Amir Shakeeti, who attended a c ceremony held in the capital, said she was pleased that Banadir region is hosting the regional football tournament.

"We are happy and proud that the Banadir region is hosting the regional football tournament. I am sorry that the competitions have failed due to technical problems in the last two years, but this year it has been well prepared and it is very interesting," said Basma Governor Amir Shaketi.

Somali Football Federation President Abdiqani Said Arab who addressed the gathering said that the regional and Benadir regional football tournament is one of the most popular and popular competitions in the country.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Ali who spoke at the ceremony said that the goal of sports competitions is to integrate the community and get to know Somali youth in different regions of Somalia.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.