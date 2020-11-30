Somalia: Football Federation Releases Pools for Tourney

Somali Football Federation (SFF) has made a list for the teams participating in the regional football tournament which is expected to open on December 15th in Mogadishu.

For the two groups, A and B, the group A was joined by groups representing the regions and regional administrations of Hirshabelle and Galmudug, while group B was formed by groups representing the South West, Puntland and Jubbalan regions.

Banadir Regional Deputy Commissioner for Social Affairs Basma Amir Shakeeti, who attended a c ceremony held in the capital, said she was pleased that Banadir region is hosting the regional football tournament.

"We are happy and proud that the Banadir region is hosting the regional football tournament. I am sorry that the competitions have failed due to technical problems in the last two years, but this year it has been well prepared and it is very interesting," said Basma Governor Amir Shaketi.

Somali Football Federation President Abdiqani Said Arab who addressed the gathering said that the regional and Benadir regional football tournament is one of the most popular and popular competitions in the country.

The Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of the Federal Government of Somalia Mohamed Haji Ibrahim Ali who spoke at the ceremony said that the goal of sports competitions is to integrate the community and get to know Somali youth in different regions of Somalia.