Gambia: Ali Sowe Nets to Mark 62 Career Goal

On-form Ali Sowe yesterday secured the game's opening goal to mark a new height in his career.

The goal-getter rose to blast home an incredible effort as CSK Sofia close in on leaders Ludogorets who are eight points ahead.

The tie ended 2-0 with the scorpion's tally now on four goals out of eleven games in a combined fourteen thousand, three hundred and sixty-six minutes.

Ali and his outfit are still competing in the Europa League but they occupy the basement on one point headlined by AS Roma with two games to spare.

The shuttling between domestic and European competitions seems to have triggered some air of lassitude and hence CSK's decline of form at home front.