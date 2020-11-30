Kenya: Drama, Tear Gas As Police Storm Sonko Meeting With MCAs

30 November 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Collins Omulo

There was drama on Monday when police stormed a press briefing by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and MCAs allied to him, citing violation of Covid-19 rules.

They fired tear gas to disperse the meeting held at Riverside Estate in Lavington, Nairobi.

The officers briefly detained the governor after the ward representatives turned rowdy.

Sonko and the MCAs were briefing the media on the bid for his impeachment.

The county chief is facing a second impeachment bid which has been a long time coming.

According to multiple sources who spoke to the Nation, Sonko crossed the red line through constant actions aimed at frustrating operations of the newly-formed Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS). This includes denying the NMS funds.

