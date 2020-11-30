South Africa: International Relations and Cooperation On Condemns Acts of Terrorism in Jeddah - Saudi Arabia

29 November 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The South African Government has noted, with deep concern, the attack targeting a petroleum facility in Jeddah on 23 November 2020.

In her response, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, expressed her concerns about the escalation of violence in the region during the past week.

She added that this was the second terrorist attack in Jeddah during November 2020.

South Africa maintains that terrorism in all its forms cannot be condoned and therefore strongly supports all efforts by the international community to combat terrorism within the framework of the United Nations.

The Minister, furthermore, stated that such events are an affront to the prosperity of the region and only seek to destabilize and dismantle the positive developments that have been made in the United Nations mediation and peace initiative.

She added that the Republic of South Africa has noted the restraint demonstrated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by not retaliating, and instead of using the avenues available in the international system to address its concerns. The Minister stated that a peace process led by the region is the only solution to lasting peace.

