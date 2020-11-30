South Africa: North West Provincial Government On Issuing Social Relief of Distress to Areas Affected By Heavy Rains in Mahikeng

press release

North West Provincial Government to issue Social Relief of Distress to areas affected by heavy rains in Mahikeng

Premier Tebogo Job Mokgoro has noted, with concern, the severe damage to properties in several villages in and around Ward 24 in the Mahikeng Local Municipality as a result of heavy rains since, Friday 27 November 2020, in the evening.

Ward 24 includes Uitkyk, Goedgevonden and a few neighbouring villages.

Premier Mokgoro has committed the North West Provincial Government, through relevant departments, as well as the Ngaka Modiri Molema and the Mahikeng Local Municipality to provide urgent forms of social relief of distress to the affected households.

The Premier is engaging with various departments and the two municipalities to ensure that the provision of the social relief of distress is provided as soon as it is possible.

More information on the intervention will be provided in due course.