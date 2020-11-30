South Africa: Twenty Five Arrested for Truck Attacks As Cele Ponders Calling in the Army for Assistance

analysis

The trucking industry is again under siege, and the police and government seem unable to stop the attacks. The violence is apparently linked to xenophobia, but other motives may be at play.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168

On 2 November, two trucks were petrol-bombed on the N3 in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal. Later that night, another truck was set alight in Wembezi. Two days later, six trucks were petrol-bombed in three attacks in Mpumalanga.

Each crime occurred more than a year ago, in November 2019.

More than a year later, the war on South Africa's freight road sector continues as law enforcement agencies and a government task team appear unable to stop what's been described as an organised and coordinated effort to destabilise the industry.

Transport trucks can be seen on Ondekers road in Roodepoort (Photo by Gallo Images/Papi Morake)

The last week has been particularly brutal. Nine trucks were torched in Heidelberg on 19 November 2020, five were set alight between Parys and Sasolburg on 21 November, and nine were torched on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on 22 November.

A truck was attacked in Heidelberg, Gauteng, on 23 November, and a 45-year-old driver from KwaZulu-Natal was...