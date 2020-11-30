South Africa: World Aids Day in the Time of Covid-19

analysis

This week we observe World Aids Day as civil society turns its attention to human rights, gender-based violence and privacy in digital contact tracing. Saturday also marks the 7th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's death: that sad day will be commemorated with a global dialogue organised by the Nelson Mandela Foundation and a musical tribute by American saxophonist, Kirk Whalum.

World Aids Day

Every year on 1 December, the world commemorates World Aids Day.

People around the world unite to show support for those living with and affected by HIV and to remember the millions who lost their lives to Aids.

In South Africa alone, more than four million people have died of Aids.

This World Aids Day, the United Nations is calling on countries to step up their efforts to achieve healthier societies, with the theme Global solidarity, shared responsibility.

The South African National Aids Council (SANAC) has a full day of activities and discussions planned, starting at 6am with a broadcast on Morning Live.

The minister of health, civil society leaders and the youth will discuss the work of the Itireleng clinic as well as issues affecting young girls living with HIV.

Deputy president David Mabuza, in his capacity...