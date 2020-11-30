South Africa: Christiaan Bezuidenhout Bookends Strong Year With Leopard Creek Win

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is quietly emerging as South Africa's next potential golfing superstar after winning his second European Tour title at Leopard Creek on Sunday.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's rise to professional golf's winners' circle is a path few have taken - from nervous system issues and anxiety caused by inadvertently drinking rat poison, to a ban for taking beta blockers - his road has been different.

On Sunday though, the outwardly phlegmatic Bezuidenhout carded a three-under 69, to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek by four shots from a quartet of players. It was his second European Tour win following his 2019 victory at the Estrella Damm NA Andalucía Masters at Valderrama.

He also won the Dimension Data Pro-Am on the Sunshine Tour in February and competed at his first Masters tournament earlier this month, where he ended in a respectable tie for 38th. He will edge closer to breaking into the top 50 on the rankings after starting the tournament ranked 61 in the world.

As all the contenders faltered under the pressure of seeking their maiden wins on tour, it was the relatively experienced 26-year-old who held his nerve.

As the field fell away one by one in...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

