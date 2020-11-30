South Africa: Rising SA Tennis Star Montsi to Give the Big Time His Best Shot

analysis

The world-renowned junior is now stepping on to the court with the big boys.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

By his own admission, Khololwam "Kholo" Montsi is quite short (1.65m) compared to the average tennis player. However, that has not stopped him from reaching dizzying heights in the sport and carving out a name for himself.

This year is teenage tennis sensation Montsi's last year of competing as a junior. The 18-year-old has been serving up elite tennis since first picking up a tennis racquet while still in primary school in his native East London.

With 2020 volleying unplayable shots since Covid-19 showed up, Montsi has dealt with the barrage the best way he knows how: making peace with a situation he can't possibly control.

"It's been a tough year, for sure. The thing that just kept me going was accepting that everything is not in my hands, I can't control it. All I have to do is accept it and move forward," the tennis ace said. "I told myself I've got a lot of months at home, so let me just get to work - work on my body, try to create good...