South Africa: Achieving a Just and Green Transition in South Africa - Taking Stock Before Moving Forward

29 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Muhammed Patel and Gaylor Montmasson-Clair

Workers facing job losses due to the effects of climate change need to transition to new livelihoods, a transition that needs to be crafted by and for them and other vulnerable stakeholders. This will fundamentally shift decision-making away from traditional power structures and require breaking the deadlock of vested interests and political settlements working hard to protect the status quo.

Everyone, from policymakers to trade unionists, community leaders, business people, researchers and even donors, talks about "just transition, just transition, and the just transition". So on the surface it appears that they all agree, but in reality there is no common understanding of what this term actually means for South Africa. What is more concerning is the lack of dissemination of the just transition agenda at a grassroots level, among the very people it is meant to target.

These are among the myriad factors that have emerged during recent stakeholder dialogues organised by Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS) in an attempt to unpack the complexities of ensuring a just transition in South Africa.

Why does a just transition in South Africa matter so much?

At its core, it aims to ensure that vulnerable stakeholders are better off through the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.